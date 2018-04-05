MEDIA ALERT from Black Hills Energy

RAPID CITY UTILITY WARNS CUSTOMERS OF SCAM ATTEMPTS

Rapid City, SD – April 5, 2018 — According to a press release from the company’s Rapid City headquarters, Black Hills Energy has received customer reports of late bill payment scams with customers being told that they are past due on their account, and without immediate payment, their service will be disconnected.

“Individuals claiming ties to the utility may threaten to disconnect service if they are not paid immediately or may say you’ve overpaid and must provide personal bank account or credit card information for a refund,” said Nick Gardner, vice president of operations for Black Hills Energy, South Dakota. “If your account is at risk of service disconnection or you’re due a refund, we will issue advance written notices by mail.”

“Beware, as perpetrators are becoming more sophisticated, manipulating caller ID or leaving a call-back number with a recording that mimics a utility’s phone system message and options,” said Gardner.

We advise customers with concerns to call our service associates at 1-888-890-5554 to verify the legitimacy of requests for payment history, amounts due or whether an employee was dispatched to your location. Payment options and account access also are available at blackhillsenergy.com.

Additionally, Black Hills Energy urges customers with concerns about the identity of someone claiming to represent the company to call Black Hills Energy’s 24-hour emergency line at 800-694-8989 to verify employment. Calling local law enforcement is also an option.

Additional tips: