Mead to welcome vets home to Newcastle

March 30 of every year represents “the day of welcoming” for Wyoming Veterans. This year Newcastle— along with Lusk and Hulett— will hold Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day celebrations featuring Gov. Matt Mead; Maj. Gen. Luke Reiner, the state’s adjutant general; and Keith Davidson, chairman of the Wyoming Veterans Commission.

The News Letter Journal was informed this week that U.S. Senator John Barrasso will also be present for this year’s

celebration.

The public is encouraged to join these men as they welcome home Wyoming veterans and their families from every era.

“It is never too late to do the right thing!” Mead has said of the annual event.