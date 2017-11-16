September 21, 1982-November 5, 2017

Matthew Richard Cook formally from Newcastle passed away Sunday November 5, 2017 in Kenai, Alaska at the age of 35.

Matt was born on September 21, 1982 to Sheila Brown and James (Jim) Jasper Sampson Cook II in Newcastle, Wyoming. Matthew was shipped to Rapid City for a week to be treated for jaundice before coming home to Newcastle. Matt grew up in Newcastle, graduating from Newcastle High school in 2001. Matt decided to go to truck driving school in Casper, and that became his life of driving over the road, something he had talked about doing since he was a child. Matt worked for several different companies before going to Alaska to drive truck there in Kenai. Matt struggled growing up to feel like he belonged and said many times that Alaska felt like home. He loved working and living in Alaska. Matt was diagnosed at the age of 28 with diabetes and had been struggling to get it under control up until his time of death. Matt enjoyed driving truck, being around his family, hunting, fishing, and watching wrestling.

Matt was preceded in death by his Mom Sheila Brown, Dad James (Jim) Jasper Sampson Cook II, paternal grandmother Wilma Cook, and uncle Kelly Brown.

Matt is survived by his brother James Jasper Sampson Cook III of Newcastle, WY, special friends Kayla Gore of Kenai, AK, and Randy Christenson and family of Osage, WY, paternal grandfather Edgar Cook of Osage, WY, maternal grandparents Delvin and Diane Brown of Newcastle, WY, uncles Calvin (Janice) Cook of Buffalo WY, Todd (Gail) Cook of Box Elder SD, Kenneth Cook of Osage WY, aunt Holly Dempsey of Newcastle, WY, 12 cousins, many friends and family members. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.