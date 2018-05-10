May 29, 1944–May 1, 2018

Mary Ann Robinson, 73, of Moorcroft, Wyo., passed away on May 1, 2018, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette.

Mary Ann Robinson was born May 29, 1944, to Kenneth and Nellie (Salisbury) Brown in Lemmon, S.D. She was the youngest of five siblings and attended school in Lemmon and Newcastle, Wyo. She first met the love of her life, Lucian Robinson, on July 15, 1967, at the Antler Bar in Newcastle, and they were married a year later on Feb. 9, 1968, in Buffalo, Wyo.

Mary Ann and her husband owned the Silver Spur Bar, she was a cook at the Hub Café, and she was also a certified nursing assistant for many years, working for Sharon’s Home Health until she retired. After living in Dayton, Wyo., for six months, they moved to Moorcroft, where they built their life.

She loved to listen to western music, watch old westerns, embroider quilts for her grandchildren and tend to her yard and add in new flowers. She was an active bowler for over 20-plus years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Sharon (Bob) Campbell, Doran (Tara) Robinson, of Moorcroft, Lucian Jr. of Florida, Brad (Colleen) Robinson of Montana, and Mark (Pat) Robinson of Montana; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Laura Bock of Osage; sister-in-law, Bubbles Brown of Newcastle; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents; her husband, Lucian; son, Rocky Robinson; brothers, Lester Brown and Kenneth Brown Jr.; and sister, Joann Butts.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 4, at the Moorcroft Cemetery in Moorcroft.

Arrangements were under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance, Wyo. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.