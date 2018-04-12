November 30, 1938 – April 9, 2018

Martha Marie Allender, 79, formerly of Newcastle, Wyoming, passed away on Monday, April 9, 2018 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. She was a beloved wife and mother who touched the lives of many people around her with her quiet caring.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 15, 2018 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. Services are set for 10:00 am on Monday, April 16, 2018 at the funeral home, with interment to follow at the New Underwood Cemetery.

Martha, affectionally known to many as “Skip,” was born in Newcastle, Wyoming on November 30, 1938. Her parents were Charles W. and Mabel Brown of Newcastle. She attended elementary school at Boyd School and graduated from Newcastle High School in 1956 where she was one of Wyoming’s top

4-H members and in 1958 was a delegate to the National 4-H Conference in Washington D.C.

Martha attended Black Hills Teachers College and graduated from the Pierre School of Nursing in 1959, where she was vice president of her class. Martha worked as a nurse in geriatrics for 25 years before retiring. In her later years, after returning to her hometown, Martha visited and helped care for her own elderly relatives, her beloved aunts Rachel and Lois.

Martha married her husband of 58 years, John Allender, on December 20, 1959. They lived in many places, including Omaha, Nebraska; Anchorage and Eagle River, Alaska; and Rapid City, South Dakota. Upon retiring, John and Martha moved back to Newcastle. Wherever they lived, Martha enjoyed taking long, rambling drives, whether along the Seward Highway in Alaska or through the Black Hills. Martha also loved spending their winters either visiting their children’s families or exploring sunnier locales for several years, including their routine home bases of Tucson, Arizona and Rockport, Texas. In January 2018, they moved to Sioux Falls for Martha’s cancer treatment and to be closer to their son, Ken.

Martha is survived by her devoted husband of 58 years, John, and her sister, Jeannie Martin of Billings, Montana. She is also survived by her children and their spouses, Ken and Ann Allender of Sioux Falls; Colleen and David Anderson of Snohomish, Washington; Kathy and Josh Mize of Soldotna, Alaska; and Christina and Matthew Tennyson of Tucson, Arizona. Martha is also survived by her 9 grandchildren: Kevin, Michael, Zachary, Sarah, Ellen, Robbie, Kenny, Nicole, and David.