Feb. 13, 1956—Jan. 26, 2018

Mark Phillip Watson, 61, died Jan. 26, 2018, at his residence in Osage, Wyo. He was born Feb. 13, 1956, in Rapid City, S.D., to Phillip S. and Doris J (Marty) Watson and lived in Keystone, S.D., until his parents moved to Osage when he was 13 years old. His parents ran Watson’s Market for many years.

Mark attended grade school at Osage Kitty Moats School, then graduated from Upton High School in 1975.

In 1979, he married Tammy Sewell, and later divorced. He then married Kim Grover on Feb. 14, 1988, in Belle Fourche, S.D., and gained a son, Travis Singleton.

Right after high school he worked for the Clay Spur Bentonite Plant, then migrated to the oil field. He was employed by Exeter, Townsend Company and Updike Brothers. After those adventures he embarked on his truck driving career. He was employed by Terry Johnson Trucking for many years before going to drive for Aulick Leasing based out of Scottsbluff, Neb. He treasured all his trucking pals and the adventures they had.

His family said, “He enjoyed woodworking and being very creative, and absolutely loved to tease his brother Timmy and his chicken ranch. These two carried on forever and it was very entertaining. We will miss the banter. He was a big supporter of and groundskeeper of the Kitty Moats Complex. He helped build and take care of the structure, and one of his greatest hopes was that it would be a success, and it has been.”

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Doris Watson; his stepfather, Jack Zimmerman; his brother, Robert Watson; and his sister, LaVonne James. He is survived by his wife, Kim; one son, Travis and Deetta Singleton; five grandchildren, Brooklyn, Tanner, Jerry Lee, Tristain and Shyenne; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Steve and Shinobu Watson, Douglas and Leeann Cox-Watson, and Leslie and Vicki Zimmerman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be held at Kitty Moats Complex, 551 Metz St. in Osage on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. Refreshments will follow the services.

Arrangements are under the care of Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis, S.D., www.blackhillsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for the Kitty Moats Complex. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 6, Moorcroft, WY 82721.