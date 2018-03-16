Mark Gordon Launches Campaign for Governor

WY Treasurer Cites Need to ‘Right Fiscal Ship’ & ‘Create Foundation for Prosperity’

– Surrounded by family, friends and longtime supporters, Wyoming Treasurer Mark Gordon officially announced his campaign for Governor last night at a celebration in his hometown of Buffalo.

“Growing up here in Wyoming, I’ve had incredible opportunities to build businesses, raise a family and chart my own course – opportunities I want every Wyoming citizen and every Wyoming child to have,” said Gordon. “As Governor, I will get government out of the way to support freedom and opportunity. This means decreasing the size of government, making reductions in spending and prioritizing needs versus wants. It won’t be easy. Making tough decisions never is. However, I have the knowledge, experience and grit to build the Wyoming economy, the Wyoming education system, and the Wyoming way-of-life we want our kids and grandkids to inherit.”

In making his announcement, Gordon outlined his top three priorities for running for the state’s highest office. They are righting the state’s fiscal ship and ensuring Wyoming is living within its means; getting government out of the way to create a foundation for prosperity that enables Wyoming to strengthen existing industries including energy, agriculture and tourism and attract new ones like technology and advanced manufacturing; and providing extraordinary educational opportunities for students that set them up for success.

Former U.S. Senator Al and Ann Simpson praised Gordon as an experienced leader ready to take on the job of Governor.

“Mark Gordon is ready – no ‘on the job training’ required! – to lead us into the future. Mark is the only candidate in this race who has the experience, values, savvy and grit to get crackin’ and get the job done – from day one. From ranching and running small businesses, to managing the state’s finances and working in the energy industry, Mark’s done it all. He’s tough. He’s tested. He’s ‘saddled up’ to lead our great state forward. We are proud to support Mark Gordon for Governor of Wyoming.”

Gordon has a broad range of experience in the fields most important to Wyoming, from running a family ranch; owning and operating Main Street businesses; working in the energy industry; defending the state’s interests against federal overreach; and safeguarding taxpayer dollars as Treasurer.

Casper businessman Peter Wold, who is serving as Gordon’s statewide campaign chair, cited his experience as an accomplished businessman and tested Wyoming leader as a chief reason he is supporting Gordon.

“To position Wyoming to compete in a global economy long into the future, we need a leader who understands business. Who understands our energy, agriculture and tourism industries and the opportunities for next generation job growth they provide,” said Wold. “Mark Gordon has both the business and government experience to tackle the challenges we face today and lead us into a bright future. I’m proud to support Mark Gordon for Governor.”

Over the next several weeks Gordon will be traveling the state to visit with Wyoming citizens and hear their ideas, concerns and vision for the future. In addition to Buffalo, this week Gordon will make stops in Casper, Cheyenne, Torrington, Lusk, Wheatland, Glenrock and Douglas. Next week, Gordon will travel to Afton, Kemmerer, Evanston, Green River, Rock Springs and Rawlins.

Additional events are slated for Laramie, Gillette, Sundance, Newcastle, Sheridan, Cody, Lovell, Greybull, Worland, Sublette County, Thermopolis, Riverton and Teton County between March 21 and April 9. Further details will be released in the coming days and posted online at www.facebook.com/markgordon4wyoming/events.

For additional information on Gordon’s campaign for Governor, visit www.gordonforwyoming.com.