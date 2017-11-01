Feb. 11, 1972-Oct. 13, 2017

Mark Allen Greene was born February 11, 1972 in San Antonio, Texas to Stephen Allen Greene and Jody Josserand. He died October 13, 2017

at his home in West Jordan, Utah.

In 1974 the family moved from Texas to Artesia, New Mexico, where Mark started school, then on to Newcastle in 1978, graduating in 1990. He attended Northwest College in Powell, WY for a year before serving a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints in the Washington Tacoma Mission. A few years after returning home he moved to Illinois where he received both his bachelor and masters degrees from the University of Illinois.

When Mark was 11 years old he was diagnosed with End Stage Renal Disease and received a kidney transplant at the age of 12. He simply stated “That transplant changed my life.” He knew that another’s loss was the reason he was granted a new beginning. He said it was extremely difficult to come to terms with that knowledge, but vowed to honor the young boy who lost his life by living his life to the fullest. That transplant served him well for 31 years, far beyond that average life span for a transplanted organ, but it failed in late 2015 and he chose to move to Utah at that point.

An Amazing thing about Mark was how optimistic he was. He had a lot of hardships in his life, but he never failed to keep moving forward and choosing to have hope. He also chose to focus on what was ahead and not what was behind. He didn’t worry a lot about the little things and he really didn’t worry a whole lot more about the big things either. He accepted the curveballs of life with grace. He will be greatly missed.

Mark is survived by his mother Jody of Newcastle, sister Lisa (Craig) Hoffman of Shawano, WI and numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father Steve and brother Matthew.

Funeral services were held on Friday, October 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Burial followed at Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle between his father and brother Matthew. The family suggested that memorial contributions be to the National Kidney Foundation.