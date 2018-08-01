Making safety fun

Abby Gray

NLJ Correspondent

Fire trucks, police cars and ambulances galore is not typically what one might consider fun. But in the case of the Back to School Safety Bash, Michelle Sweet cannot think of anything more fun and educational, for both children and adults, to kick off the school year.

This year’s event will be held in the Newcastle High School football field’s parking lot on Sept. 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. The event, Sweet said, is put on to promote the safety of children by helping to educate children and their parents about potentially dangerous situations, while also having fun.

“Typically, young children see fire trucks and ambulances and police cars in a totally different light than how they are shown during the back to school safety bash,” Sweet said.