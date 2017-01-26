Making it personal

Upton schools embrace ‘personalized learning’
Andy McKay
NLJ Reporter
Weston County School District #7 in Upton began implementing a new learning strategy in the fall semester that is focused on individualized curriculum and designed to encourage students to pursue their passions. The new program also seeks to provide support where students need it most.
Coined personalized learning, the school district’s administrators say the new system is intended to tailor education to individual students by engaging them with material they find meaningful and relevant. With the goal of preparing students for life after public school, be it college or work, the emphasis is to foster time management, organization, flexibility, and self-initiated drive to perform.