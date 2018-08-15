Main Street display is a community treasure

Dear Editor,

I have so enjoyed all the historical writings about downtown Newcastle contributed by Leonard Cash. I remember many of the buildings, and also appreciated comments by Jack Holwell. These articles are a valuable addition to the newspaper.

This week there is a nice writeup about the Dow Garage and the beautification at the head of Main Street. I’d like to thank Lois Thorson for all the work that she and Don Thorson have given over several years to the flower garden surrounding the “Prairie Flowers” statue (artist George Lundeen).

This statue is also a tribute to pioneer Mothers and women who give to their community. I expect Lois could use a little help with the flowers now and then from some willing gardeners. Thanks to the city for help they’ve given too.

—Mary Gullikson