Made for moms

New play takes a funny look at motherhood

“If you miss the show, you might as well pack your bags!” Shane Sellers laughed.

The Birdcage Theatrics Company has announced that it will be putting on its next show in March, and while women are likely to flock to the production, the longtime director thinks it will probably be in their husband’s best interest to attend the performance with them.

Either way, he believes the community will really appreciate the original comedy about motherhood, especially since it will star a quartet of local friends.

“MOMologues” will feature Stephanie Bonnar, Sonja Karp, Carrie Manders and Jody McCormack in a tale of four friends who relive the trials of motherhood from start to finish.