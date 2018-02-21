MADALYN JOYCE COCHRAN

Ella and Lane are pleased to announce the arrival of their new sister, Madalyn Joyce. Madalyn is the daughter of Travis and Shawna Cochran of Newcastle. She was born on Feb. 3, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. at Campbell County Health in Gillette. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long at birth. Grandparents of Madalyn include Allen and Mary Cochran of Wheatland and Gerald and Patti Bolstad of International Falls, Minn. Great-grandparents are Jon and Joyce Larscheid of Cheyenne, Denzil and Dorothy Cochran of Wheatland, and Bill and Maxine Scholler of Weslaco, Texas.