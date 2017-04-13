Mabell Juanita Aldridge

Aug. 14, 1947-Mar. 29, 2017

Mabell Juanita Aldridge passed away suddenly at Custer Regional Clinic in Custer, SD on March 29, 2017. She was 69 years old.

Mabell was born August 14, 1947 in Deadwood, SD and was the oldest of three children born to Roy and Gladys (Harney) Jones. The family lived in Sundance for several years and then moved to Newcastle when Mabell was in third grade. She graduated Newcastle High School in 1965, then went on to attend beauty college in Sheridan, Wyoming.

In 1970 Mabell met and married Charlie Patterson. In 1971 the family moved to Nels Smith’s ranch south of Sundance where Charlie worked as a ranch hand with Mabell often helping with the cattle and ranch work.

In 1975 they moved back to Newcastle, and while Charlie worked for Dixon Brothers, Mabell was mostly a stay-at-home mom to their daughters. In 1980, she started driving semi-truck with Charlie. Mabell and Charlie divorced in 1984. Shortly afterward she started work for Powder River Transportation, driving the Jacob’s Ranch Mine bus. She drove the bus for seven and a half years and during that time became the supervisor in Newcastle.

From 1991 to 1995 Mabell married again and moved to Illinois. She drove for bus companies there and then later in Colorado before divorcing and returning to Newcastle upon her mother’s death. In August of 1995, she started driving for Weston County School District #1. From 2003 to 2005 she worked as a C.N.A. but eventually came back to the school district where she drove bus routes, field and activity trips up until her death. Mabell loved driving school bus and enjoyed “her kids” that rode her route bus.

Mabell enjoyed family, the outdoors, camping, reading, crocheting, music, horses and writing to her pen friends. She loved the Black Hills and Devils Tower. She enjoyed the latter so much, she made multiple trips to it every year and walked the trails. She even made time in her busy life to purchase and manage the Wild Hare Book store with her daughter, Tonya. Spending time with her grandchildren, especially Erik, was something she cherished the most.

Mabell is survived by her daughters Tonya Crawford of Newcastle and Rhonda Gallagher of Colorado, brother Jim (Susan) Jones of Newcastle, brother-in-law Tim Schmitz of Custer, SD, six grandchildren: Erik Crawford of Newcastle, Dustin (Cherie) Gallagher of Newcastle, Jade Nielsen of South Dakota, Morgan Gallagher, Colton Gallagher and Andrew Townsend all of Colorado, two great-grandchildren, Rena Gallagher and Matthew Gallagher of Newcastle, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Barbara Schmitz.

Cremation has taken place and the family will scatter her ashes in the Black Hills this summer. A memorial service will be held at the Senior Center on April 29, 2017 at 2 p.m.