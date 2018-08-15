Rare is the opportunity in election experience when voters are not forced to play the cards they are dealt.

The 2016 presidential election featured two divisive; some would say undeserving, even despicable candidates. The primaries were vicious. Candidates Clinton and Trump won their party nominations, dare we say by hook and by crook (the jury remains forever out on each of them and their stratagems, no pun intended). When the smoke cleared, the Democrats and Republicans had no choice but to play the cards they were dealt.

Shock and dismay followed the primaries. As the general election approached, the numbed electorate shuffled to the polls where they stared in sorrowful disbelief at the choices before them. “This is it – these are our choices for president?!” The pickings being slim, American voters played the cards we were dealt. And so it is that Donald J. Trump is now president of the United States, and many of us are glad it turned out that way.

The argument goes that we got a President Trump because nobody wanted another Clinton in the oval office. In fairness, the opposite might have been said had Mrs. Clinton prevailed at the polls. Loud was the cry – even late in the general campaign, and even among Republicans – “Anybody but Trump!” We make choices, even and especially when the choices are limited.

Now we find ourselves at the mid-term elections, also known as the buyer’s remorse period of the American election cycle. It is the best of times and the worst of times, depending on your political outlook and whether or not it matters to you who holds control of the Congress. The midterms are also when the most mindless and mediocre candidates seem to appear, when one wants to scream, “Who dealt this mess?!”

Maybe it’s karma; the flash of a comet, or a series of falling stars. This mid-term season is different. Fortuitous means lucky, and so it is that we apply the more opulent of the two synonyms as the News Letter Journal reports the candidate choices Wyoming voters have this election season. The hand is that rich.

For state offices there are ten candidates for governor, six Republicans and four Democrats; three candidates for State Treasurer, and a like number for State Auditor. In the U.S. Senate race, long-serving Republican John Barrasso is being challenged by five GOP hopefuls for the opportunity to meet the Democratic contender in November.

The slates in these races are heavy with education, talent, and diversity. The stories of the men and women running for Wyoming state offices are extremely interesting, if not compelling. Among the candidates, “successful” is a common characteristic. Many claim they are conservative, and so, not surprisingly, many espouse the conservative talking points that resonate in Wyoming — creating jobs, saving coal, limiting government, and defending the 2nd Amendment.

Popular rhetoric aside, there is enough difference between the candidates to warrant pause as the roll is called. Among the candidates, perceptions differ. When asked, the outlook for our future varies, the interpretation of problems differs, and the road ahead looks very different as described by those who hope to guide the way. Yet, even as understanding and strategies differ between office-seekers, there is no shortage of articulation among those who aspire to your trust and confidence. All the candidates are worthy of a good read.

The election guide in this edition is the largest and best ever provided to our readers. Not for our reporting, our ad copy, or our analysis, but for the quality of the candidates who wish to serve the Wyoming people. For once you don’t have to play the cards you’re dealt.

We encourage you to consult our candidate overview before you enter the polls next Tuesday. Contrast what the candidates have provided in response to our probing questions and compare what you learn with the messages you encounter in other media. The men and women running for your vote did their homework, now you do yours.

Finally, we apologize that not all candidates responded to our questionnaire. Despite our repeated attempts to reach every candidate or their representatives, some apparently did not believe that the opportunity to carry their messages to the people of Weston County was worth their time and effort. To which we exclaim, a non-answer remains an answer.

All candidates must play they hand they’re dealt, by you, the voter. Lucky you.