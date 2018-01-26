Low Income Energy Assistance Program – Applications still being accepted

For More Information: *protected email* (307-347-6181, Ext. 34) or *protected email* (307) 777-6101.

The application deadline for the current Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) is quickly approaching. Don’t wait for the next big storm! Applications will be accepted through February 28, 2018. The sooner you apply, the sooner we can help you with those rising heating costs.

If you submitted an application and have not received a letter confirming the receipt of your application, please call the LIEAP office at 1-800-246-4221 so that we may assist you in confirming the receipt of your application.

LIEAP is a federally-funded program designed to help low-income families and people on fixed incomes pay their heating bills during the winter months. LIEAP approval may also result in approval to get eligible homes weatherized which can significantly lower the energy costs and improve the comfort, health and safety of qualified Wyoming homes.

The highest benefits go to those households that have the highest energy costs or needs, taking into account income and family size, and priority is given to households that include at least one member who is elderly, disabled, or age 5 and under.

Income guidelines are included in the complete application packet which is available at http://dfsweb.state.wy.us. Applications may also be requested by calling the LIEAP office at 1-800-246-4221, or by sending an email request to *protected email* . Applications are also available at all local Department of Family Services (DFS) offices, Senior Centers, and other local partnering agencies. Applicants may also submit an application online at https://www.lieapwyo.org/forms-and-application.html.

Applicants should mail completed applications and supporting documents to: