December 6, 1949-October 25, 2017

Lois Jean Harley, 67, of Hot Springs, SD, was chosen by God, to live with Him in his Heavenly Home on October 25, 2017, at the Fall River Hospital in Hot Springs. After many years battling numerous ailments, she is finally at peace.

Lois was born December 6, 1949, in Hot Springs, to Donald Dean and Mabel (Byers) Darrow and raised in Custer, SD, with her brother, Roy D. Darrow. May 10, 1971, she married Danny G. Harley and they raised two sons.

Lois was a caring mother, grandmother, and loving companion to Danny, her husband of 46 years. One of her great loves was singing. She started singing in a church choir in Custer, attended All State Chorus in high school and sang in church choirs in every community in which she lived. Louis enjoyed camping with the family, baking, knitting, working search puzzles and counted cross-stitch. Many of her cross-stich projects were framed and given to friends and family. Many of which are still displayed today. Shortly after joining St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hot Springs, she was asked if she would be the “Sunshine Lady”. She enjoyed doing this, as it entailed, sending out cards of greeting, get well, sympathy and thinking of you. It started with cards she bought and then she started creating her own. She did this out of love and had to quit when her hand writing couldn’t

be read.

Happy to have shared their lives with Lois are her husband, Danny of Hot Springs; son, Chad (Lisa) Harley; grandchildren, Alan, Jenna and Carsten; son, Daniel (Carrie) Harley; grandchildren, Austin and Kaylee; brothers, Roy (Becky) Darrow and Mark (Monica) Darrow; and stepmother, Corrine Darrow.

Preceding her in death were her mother, Mabel Sieger; father, Donald Darrow and stepson, Max Sieger.

Memorial services were be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 28, 2017, at St. John’s Lutheran Church near Hot Springs.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.