Jan. 19, 1945–July 12, 2018

Lois Ann Thompson 73, passed July 12, 2018, in Casa Grande, Ariz. She was born Jan. 19, 1945, in Deadwood, S.D., to Donald and Hilda Richey.

Lois Ann was a loving wife, mother, sister, Nana and friend to many. These were things that brought her the greatest joy. She was an avid chef, florist, small business owner, traveler and collector of many things. Lois Ann used these skills to help her family and friends in a multitude of ways.

She is survived by her husband, Loren Thompson, and her children, Leslee Thompson (Sam Miller), of Arizona, Lane (Shannon) Thompson of Wyoming, and Laurel (Chris) Waggoner of Florida. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Blade (Nicole) Thompson, Ashley Thompson, Morgan Waggoner, and Skylar Waggoner; her brother, Ray Richey in South Dakota; two sisters in Wyoming; and her sister-in-law, Lavonne (Harry) Roberts in Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister-in-law, Karla Richey.

A Celebration of Live will be at a later date.