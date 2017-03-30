Local hands helping on hospital project

Job Superintendent Jake Pehringer, of Scull Construction, attended the March 23 board meeting to provide a project update on the expansion and remodel of Weston County Health Services, and he took advantage of the opportunity to speak to ways local residents and businesses have contributed to the project.

“I have an extra sense of pride for this job. I feel close to the community. It is where I was raised. We will continue to support the community as much as possible. I am proud to be a part of this project,” proclaimed Pehringer.

Pehringer shared with the board and those in attendance that Scull has utilized a significant number of local workers on the project and made efforts to employ local businesses, but he admitted that local contractors have been able to take on little of the major subcontracting work.