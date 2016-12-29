Local contractor gets fairgrounds bid

Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
On November 1, the Weston County Commissioners made the decision, after bids came in higher than budgets allowed for, to rebid a project to rebuild the roof of the Youth Exhibit Hall at the Weston County Fairgrounds. During the December 6 meeting of the commission, County Administrator Dan Blakeman, who was joined by Heath Turbiville of HDR Architecture, shared that the new bids had recently been opened and presented one from a local contractor that was well within the budget amount.
The commissioners took time to look over the bids, and quickly determined there was a bid in the bunch significantly lower than others. Turbiville could not provide a definite answer for the large difference in the bid amounts, but he did credit some of the difference to travel expenses and the size of the various contractors who submitted bids.