LIVESTOCK PRODUCERS MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR ASSISTANCE

The Weston County FSA Office wishes to notify livestock producers that due to the recent severe weather conditions, producers may be eligible to receive assistance for purchasing hay or other feed above normal quantities (Emergency Livestock Assistance Program) and/or for storm related livestock losses above normal mortality (Livestock Indemnity Program).

Both programs require a Notice of Loss to be filed by the earlier of:

30 calendar days of when the loss is apparent to the participant

or

November 1, 2018

Emergency Livestock Assistance Program may provide assistance to producers who purchased additional feed during or after an eligible adverse weather event such as but not limited to blizzards; eligible winter storm that lasts at least 3 consecutive days and is accompanied by high winds, freezing rain or sleet, heavy snowfall, and extremely cold temperatures; or excessive wind.

Livestock Indemnity Program may provide assistance to producers who suffer livestock losses (particularly young or newborn calves) due to eligible adverse weather such as but not limited to blizzards; eligible winter storm that lasts at least 3 consecutive days and is accompanied by high winds, freezing rain or sleet, heavy snowfall, and extremely cold temperatures; or excessive wind.

If you feel that you may be eligible for either of the above programs, please be sure to contact the Weston County FSA Office as soon as possible.