Live Audio of School Finance Recalibration Meeting on January 29-30

CHEYENNE-The Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration will meet in Cheyenne to receive the final recommendations and report from Augenblick, Palaich and Associates on its study of the State’s educational program and recalibration of the education resource block grant funding model. The Committee will review draft legislation incorporating the final recommendations into law, along with additional school finance legislation.

A link to the live audio stream and the tentative agenda will be prominently displayed under “Announcements” on the Legislature’s homepage at www.wyoleg.gov.

The Committee will conduct the public hearing at the Legislature’s temporary facility located at 3001 E. Pershing Blvd., in Room L54 of the Jonah Business Center with overflow seating available in Room L51. Those planning to attend the meeting may park in the main parking lot located on the east side of the building.

The Legislature’s 2018 Budget Session will convene Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.