Live Audio and Video Streams Available for 2018 Joint Session

CHEYENNE- The 64th Wyoming Legislature will convene in a Joint Session of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives on Monday at 10 a.m., during the first day of legislative proceedings of the 2018 Budget Session. At that time, Gov. Matt Mead will deliver his State of the State message to the Legislature, followed by the State of the Judiciary message, delivered by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice E. James Burke. Due to the large crowds expected in the House Chamber for this event, alternative means of participating in the joint session are outlined below. Please note, due to the Capitol Square Project, the Wyoming Legislature has temporarily moved to the Jonah Business Center located at 3001 E. Pershing Blvd. in Cheyenne.

Seating is limited in the gallery of the House Chamber. As a result, a live video and audio feed will be provided in Room L54 of the Jonah Building to accommodate overflow seating.

A live audio stream of the event can be heard by clicking on the “Live Audio of 2018 Joint Session” link under the announcements section of the Legislature’s homepage at www.wyoleg.gov

In addition, the Wyoming Legislature will partner with the Governor’s Office to provide a live video stream of the event. A link to the video will be prominently displayed on the Governor’s homepage at http://governor.wy.gov. In the event of technical problems with the video, members of the public will still be able to listen to the event through the Legislature’s live audio link.

Questions regarding the 2018 Joint Session should be directed to Riana Davidson at the Wyoming Legislative Service Office at 777-7881 and questions regarding Gov. Mead’s speech should be directed to David Bush at 307-777-7437.