Feb. 23, 1943–March 11, 2018

Linda Kay Carr, 75, died March 11, 2018, at her home in Torringtion, Wyo., after losing her battle to cancer. She was surrounded by her children at the time of her death and was cared for by her daughter Jolene during her illness.

She leaves behind her daughter Michelle Williams and four grandsons, Tyler, Ryan, Kyle, and Bryce, all of Newcastle; daughter Patty Lambert and husband Jim, grandsons PJ and Todd, and granddaughter Whitney, all of Glenrock; son Joe Carr and wife Amanda, and grandson Jake, all of San Diego, Calif.; son Ted Carr and wife Angela, and grandsons Thomas (Arial) Isaac, and Teddy, and granddaughters Chelsae, Alexandra and Tenisha, all of Torrington; son Rick Carr and wife Jennifer, grandson Patrick and granddaughter Mia, all of Lingle; daughter Jolene Bergeson and granddaughters Kaylin and Ashlin, all of Torrington. She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren: Ricky, Veah, Roman, Kaydance, Erica, Natalie and Ryan.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Donald Carr in 2013; her son, Tommy Carr in 1973 at the age of 8; a brother, Norman; and her parents, Hap and Doris Stott.

Linda was born Feb. 23, 1943 in Scottsbluff, Neb. She moved to Newcastle with her parents, her brother, Norman, and her sister, Nancy, where she attended school. On Dec. 26, 1960, she married Donald Carr and they moved to the family ranch on Beaver Creek until 1973. They moved to Guernsey in 1978 and managed the Miner’s Bar in Hartville. In 1988, they moved to Lingle and were employed by Holly Sugar in Torrington. After retiring they moved to St. George, Utah.

Linda was a member of several quilting clubs, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post in Torrington and the Elks Lodge in St. George.

She had a very positive outlook on life and a passion for sewing and making beautiful quilts for her family and friends.

A private memorial will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Prairie Haven Hospice at 2 W. 42nd Street #2300, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.