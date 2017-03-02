Letter writer and editor are guilty of sedition

Dear Editor,

Gillian Sears wrote an excellent letter to the editor three weeks ago on February 9 entitled “Leftists brand of tolerance doesn’t interest us.”

Her letter addressed our local Public Enemy #1, Jerry Baird, and Enemy #2, Baird’s enabler, editor Bob Bonnar.

Bonnar has allowed Baird’s communistic seditionist thought process to continuously run for over two years ad nauseam, to the point of disgust or sickening extreme. Sedition is defined as the stirring up of discontent, resistance, or rebellion against the government power.

Sears correctly assessed Baid’s letters as parroted ‘fake news’ copies of his leftist propagandist indoctrinates. It is known fact that both Obama and Hillary were and are followers of Saul Alinsky’s Rule of Radicals promoting social change supposedly by taking from the Haves and giving to the Have-nots.

This is exactly the dogma being promoted by Baird and inadvertently condoned by Bonnar by not censuring his letters.

Knowing that there are sedition laws upon the books and that there are consequences for starting civil war to overturn the recent election, both public enemies #1 and #2 have been fairly warned.

Trying to debate liberals in their thinking simply does not work. They seem to think they have a monopoly on intelligence.

Conservatives have a vertical alignment of God, family and country. Liberals do not believe in God or have an alignment. They believe in themselves. Humanism or self is their god. Abortion, homosexuality, miscegenation, usury, monopoly, multiculturalism, pluralism, and transgenderism, are all examples of liberal norms to be fought for at the expense of God’s law and in favor of man’s laws. If someone is not in favor of their agenda then they are relabeled deplorable.

We shall find out, Mr. Baird and Mr. Bonnar, who will win the draining the swamp and how the civil war will go. I wish neither one of you good luck in this civil war, but good riddance to both of you as bad rubbish of the swamp.

—Terry Elliott