Dear Editor,

I would like to confirm a statement in Sonja Karp’s “Heartbreak” article in last week’s paper.

She remembers going to school when every pickup in the parking lot had a gun or two in the rear window rifle rack, but no one feared a school shooting. I remember those days too. I also remember that when we parked our trucks and went into our first “home room” class, that the class opened with a prayer, a Bible reading, and the Pledge of Allegiance— every morning, every class, from the first grade through the 12th.

Yes, it was a long time ago. It was before God was kicked out of the classroom, kicked out of the school, and kicked out of the hearts and soul of our youth.

It was before there were any school shootings.

And now we pretend that we have outgrown God and His righteousness. We pretend that there are no natural laws instituted by God, and by which we humans must live or die. We pretend that our young people will learn righteousness and rectitude of conduct without being taught God’s laws.

We have become a “Let’s Pretend” culture where God’s laws are ignored and socialism, feminism, affirmative action, and other such abominations are preached by the religionists, legislated on by the politicians, and yes, taught by the teachers.

Let’s pretend that guns are inherently evil and pass a law and pretend that it will fix something in our society. Let’s pretend that discipline and the occasional application of a board or belt on the butt is not needed. Let’s pretend that the so-called MSM isn’t full of lies and that the government isn’t lying every time its mouth is open. Let’s pretend that God winks as untold numbers of innocent babies are being aborted, that is, murdered, sacrificed to the gods of lust and greed. Let’s pretend that we can do any damned thing we want to and that there is no cost or penalty, temporal or eternal. Let’s pretend that we care about our children, but let’s continue on in our present methods and reap the inevitable fruits of our folly— Heartbreak.

Thomas Jefferson wrote: “Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, and that His justice cannot sleep forever.”

“O my God, I am ashamed and blush to lift up my face to thee, my God: for our iniquities are increased over our head, and our trespass is grown up unto the heavens.” Ezra 9:6

—John Buehler