Feb. 28, 1936–Aug. 22, 2018

Leonora Elizabeth “Beth” Schneidt passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2018, in Billings, Mont., after a battle with cancer. She is once again in the loving arms of her husband George, and they are dancing in heaven together forever.

Beth was born on Feb. 28, 1936, in Broadus, Mont., to William “Bill” Tipton and Ruth Yarger Tipton. She was the youngest of eight children that were all raised in the Broadus area.

She married the love of her life, George Schneidt, on Oct. 16, 1954, at the Schneidt family ranch in Olive, Mont. They shared 51 wonderful years together before his passing in 2005. To this union two daughters were born, Leona Ruth in 1955 and Leora Ann in 1958.

Beth worked for many years at the Powder River County School District and at the Powder River Manor as a cook, until retiring in 1996. Many people can attest to how amazing her food was, and holiday dinners at Grandma Beth’s house were a treasured experience. After retiring from the Manor, George and Beth carried the mail from Broadus to Arvada, Wyo., and back. She loved the mail route, and it gave her many hours of enjoyment traveling the county roads with George.

Beth embraced life as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were her entire world. She never missed sending a birthday or holiday card to all of her kids or calling just to say “I love you.” Her happiest times were when the entire family would get together. These moments were special to her and she spoke about them often.

Beth was preceded in death by her loving husband George; her parents, Bill and Ruth; and all of her siblings, Ralph, Marcella, Francis, Alfred “Buck,” Willis, Clarence and Naomi.

Beth is survived by her daughters, Leona (Albert) Neate and Ann (Kirk Sr.) Will, from Newcastle, Wyo.; six granchildren, Theresa (Roger) Hoppe of Billings, Kirk Jr. (Toni) Will of Frederick, Colo., Kris (Sarah) Will of Oskaloosa, Kansas, Elizabeth (Shawn) Martin of Billings, Robert Neate of Newcastle, and Dusty Neate of Spearfish, S.D.; and eight great-grandchildren, the treasures of her life, Mia and Macey Hoppe, Gavin and Hayden Will, and Hailey, JD, Carley and Lily Will.

Visitation will be held on Aug. 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Broadus. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 31, at the Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Broadus with burial services to follow at Valley View Cemetery in Broadus. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.stevensonandsons.com.