Legislature funds Beaver Creek Watershed Study

After a close call with the legislature, the Beaver Creek Watershed Study will be funded by the State of Wyoming, and Weston County Natural Resource District Manager Lacey Sloan is requesting all interested landowners within the study boundaries to attend a meeting on March 16 at 9:30 a.m. at the USDA Forest Service Building to meet with potential consultants who will submit Requests For Proposals for the project. The study, that will begin in June 2017, will involve working with the selected consultant over an 18 month period to develop a “shovel ready” project that can be presented to the state for funding at a later date.

“The state is paying for consultants to come in and do the watershed study, which will open up funding in the future,” Sloan told the News Letter Journal. Sloan, who attended the legislature last week to lobby for the Beaver Creek Watershed Study to be included in this year’s appropriation, reported that only four of the seven requested watershed studies will be funded this year.