Legislators to hear proposal changing legal notice publication requirements

By Ike Fredregill

Laramie Boomerang

Via Wyoming News Exchange

In the interest of keeping government accountable to the public, Wyoming state statutes require local governments to publish some information in a local newspaper — commonly referred to as legal notices.

But as the state provides less funding to local governments because of Wyoming’s fiscal downturn, local governments are seeking ways to stretch every dollar, including potentially eliminating legal notice publication costs.

“Here’s the issue — we keep cutting the funding for the cities and counties, because our funding sources are down,” Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie, said. “So, they are looking at areas to cut as well.”

A member of the Joint Corporations Elections & Political Subdivisions Committee, Furphy and his fellow committee members are slated to hear about proposed changes to Wyoming’s legal notice publication requirement today in Lander.

“I don’t know exactly what they’re after,” Furphy said. “But they would like to (reduce or eliminate) the publication requirements, because they say it’s very expensive for the cities and counties. They want to post it on just their website.”

Furphy said he was in support of legal notices being published in newspapers, but he wanted to learn more about publishing costs for local governments.

“I don’t know how much they are spending a year on doing that,” he said. “Does it really make that much difference? I don’t know.”

Cost

A 2016 study reported public notice fees accounted for less than 1 percent of several Wyoming entities’ general funds.

In the cities category, Buffalo had the highest percentage of publication costs with notices costing the municipality 0.7 percent of its $4.1 million general budget, according to the study.

Cheyenne had the lowest percentage with notices costing the capitol 0.1 percent of its $50.5 million general budget. The study found Laramie spent 0.3 percent of its $29.5 million general budget on publication costs in 2016.

On the county side, Johnson County incurred the highest percentage with publications costing 0.6 percent of its $5.7 million general budget, the study reports. And Campbell County reported the lowest percentage with notices accounting for 0.03 of its $170.1 million general budget. Albany County spent 0.5 percent of its $13.7 million general budget on publication fees in 2016, according to the study.

Albany County Commission Chair Tim Chesnut said he didn’t think the cost was worth the benefit.

“I don’t know that newspapers are the way to get the word out anymore,” Chesnut said. “We’re paying $60,000 a year on publication costs, and that’s a full-time, benefitted position.”

Multimedia publishing

Instead of publishing legal notices in the newspaper, Chesnut said he would like the Legislature to permit local governments to publish notices on Facebook and government-operated websites.

Chesnut said he was confident Albany County could provide the public broader access to public notices through the county’s website than a newspaper.

“The future is not in newspapers,” he said. “The future is in other forms of media.”

Neither Furphy nor Chesnut were aware of a review process that could be used to ensure an entity published on its own website all the legal notices required by law.

While the Wyoming State Archives and University of Wyoming provide public access to past editions of state’s newspapers via microfilm, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled in November 2016 local governments could charge the public for digital document records requests.

Mayor Andi Summerville said reducing costs was always a concern for city staff, but she did not think eliminating publication requirements altogether was the way to go.

“Media has changed drastically,” she said. “I think there is a need right now to publish the same thing in multiple ways.”

The city provides several public notices, such as Laramie City Council minutes, on its website, but Summerville said she wasn’t comfortable with the idea of a government solely self-publishing all legal notices.

“I think in keeping the government transparent, you have to have that independent source like a newspaper,” she said.

Chesnut said independent publishing sources could be beneficial for some governments if they reduced publishing costs.

“If the state were to spearhead an effort to have a centralized place or an independent business come in and work with the counties to do that, I wouldn’t be against it,” he said.