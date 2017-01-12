Legislators dive into new roles

Alexis Barker
NLJ Reporter
The 64th Wyoming Legislature began their 2017 General Session on January 10, and new legislators will be officially sworn in on January 11, the same day as governor’s State of the State address to the joint session of the legislature. There won’t be any new lawmakers representing Weston County this year, but the quartet of Republicans who represent this area did have to prepare for new committee assignments and roles in the legislature this year.
Representing Newcastle once again will be Representative Hans Hunt from House District 2 and Representative Tyler Lindholm from House District 1 after both won re-election in November. Neither of Weston County’s senators, Curt Meier from Senate District 3 and Ogden Driskill from Senate District 1, were up for election in 2016, and both have returned to Cheyenne.