Legion creates special award for Girls State

Local delegate presented with Laura Chord Award each year

Nick Runyan for NLJ

When Emily Pearson, this year’s Wyoming Girls State delegate from Newcastle, attended the 75th session of the program— put on each year by the American Legion Auxiliary— she wasn’t alone.

The local American Legion and Auxiliary announced that the delegate who is sent to Girls State from Weston County each year will be linked forever to a young woman who was selected as the delegate a year ago, but was unable to attend because she died in a car accident a couple of months before the event.

“Laura Chord was one of our greatest young women, and we will not let her memory die out,” said Tom Streeter, a member of the local American Legion Post who is active in the selection process.