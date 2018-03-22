Learning to win at life

Former Husker hopes to help school and community create positive climate

Weston County School District #1 officials want local students to have a “game plan” to help them succeed in life, and they have enlisted the help of a proven motivator to illuminate the path to reaching their true potential.

DeMoine Adams is a former University of Nebraska standout football player originally from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and the former Blackshirt defensive end was a three-year starter at the national powerhouse who led the team in quarterback sacks during his time with the Huskers.

“He played a role in helping the Huskers win a Big 12 conference championship in 1999 and helped lead the Huskers to the National Championship Rose Bowl in 2002. He also enjoyed five years of pro football in the CFL, NFL, and AFL,” his biography states.