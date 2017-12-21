Learning to compete

The Newcastle Dogies and the Buffalo Bison spent some short, but quality, time together as they traded venues for meets last week. Buffalo hosted an invite which included Sheridan and Campbell County on Tuesday, and Newcastle hosted Buffalo in their invitational on Saturday.

Because of the size of the meets, both were fast and furious when it came to competition, but head coach Doug Scribner was pleased with the pace because it gave his swimmers the opportunity to see what they could do in that environment early in the season.