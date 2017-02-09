Learning from the legislature

Alexis Barker

NLJ Reporter

Two Upton High School students have had the opportunity this year to serve as interns for Representative Tyler Lindholm during the 2017 General Session in Cheyenne. Josie Olson is set to begin her journey this month, while Kassaundra Talbot served for two weeks during January.

Talbot revealed that her principal, Linda Crawford, presented the opportunity to her because “she always sets her students up with amazing things.” Crawford “pulled her in,” and showed her an experience she was sure Kassuandra would love.

“Boy was she right! I would like to say I am very community involved,” commented Talbot, suggesting that her community involvement may have sparked Crawford’s interesting in putting her in Cheyenne.