Lawmakers may consider increasing public notices

By Joel Funk

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Via Wyoming News Exchange

LANDER – A request from advocacy organizations to reduce requirements of governmental entities to publish notices and records in print was turned on its head Tuesday when a Wyoming newspaper editor caught lawmakers’ interest with a set of inverse proposals.

Local governments’ budgets across the state have been stretched as far as they’ll go in recent years, said Rick Kaysen, Wyoming Association of Municipalities executive director. With an increasing shift toward digitizing information that used to be found in print, Kaysen said WAM thinks it’s prudent to examine statutory requirements on paying to print things like meeting minutes and notices for local governments.

“Wyoming cities and towns are committed to transparency and keeping the public informed,” Kaysen told members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee in Lander. “My point is (to look at) how to deliver this information to the public.”

But Bob Bonnar, publisher and editor of the News Letter Journal in Newcastle, said it would be a mistake for lawmakers to roll back requirements for publishing those notices in Wyoming newspapers.

Instead, it was Bonnar’s assessment that a lack of transparency on the part of public entities had led to out-of-control growth of government. Reducing requirements for publishing records in newspapers, he said, would actually increase the size of government.

A WAM report on cities’ and towns’ finances had indicated the cost of printing legal notices was equivalent to the cost of a public employee. Bonnar said that may be true, but given the state of newspapers’ finances in Wyoming, providing that relief to governmental entities would come at the cost of private enterprise.

“The cost of that is the cost of a private-sector employee you moved to the public sector, and I don’t think that’s something we want to do in Wyoming,” Bonnar said.

Newspapers across the nation continue facing fiscal challenges that have led to additional layoffs in recent months. Knowing the digitization of information would have consequences for legal notices in newspapers, the Wyoming Press Association worked with WAM six years ago to update requirements. In the last five years, Bonnar said that compromise resulted in newspapers statewide experiencing a revenue decrease around $500,000.

In what seemed to be throwing red meat to conservative legislators, Bonnar also turned his focus on K-12 education in Wyoming. A former school board member, Bonnar said the requirements on school districts for legal notices was relatively small compared to other government entities. A great deal of Wyoming’s budget goes to K-12 education and has increased significantly through the last several decades. Bonnar said that growth was likely due, in part, to a lacking public understanding of how K-12 finances work.

Increasing requirements for publishing legal notices could increase public understanding of K-12 funding and perhaps curtail undue growth of state spending, Bonnar argued.

Bonnar’s assessment was welcome news to several committee members skeptical of WAM and looking to reduce K-12 spending.

As many local governments in Wyoming are constrained by state law when it comes to implementing taxes for essential services, the state has made hefty distributions to cities, towns and counties. The Wyoming Legislature’s 2018 budget session saw lawmakers continuing to struggle through a massive gap in revenue and spending, and some questioned the $105 million distribution to local governments.

An even bigger target for those looking to cut Wyoming’s budget was K-12 education. Though the Legislature made a $77 million cut in 2017 and another $27 million cut in 2018 to the escalating cost of education, many conservatives continue to advocate for more reductions.

One of those concerned lawmakers is Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper. He has warned that unless areas like education funding are within the Legislature’s ability to control when times are tough, it will lead to “a massacre of state services and a tax increase that will make your hair curl.”

Scott said he was intrigued by Bonnar’s suggestions that, in his view, would increase accountability for governmental entities. As such, Scott, one of the Legislature’s longest-serving members, asked that he be able to work on draft bills for the committee’s consideration during its September meeting.

The conversation lasting several hours covered a lot of ground. Too much, it seemed, for advocates for the entities Bonnar went after to respond, as Kaysen and Brian Farmer, Wyoming School Boards Association executive director – two of the Legislature’s most active lobbyists – did not speak during the public comment period that followed Bonnar’s testimony.

Both said they would speak with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle for more coverage before the September meeting.