Last chance for the Big Dance

The State Swim Meet is only a day away, and last Thursday the Lady Dogies hosted the Last Chance Qualifier with hopes to get a couple more athletes under the mark in their individual events.

The ladies gave it everything they had, but while there were personal bests put up, the hopefuls ended up just short of qualification.

Senior Emily Pearson, in her first year of competition since middle school, went into the 100 Free with a PR time 1:07.05 set the previous weekend at the Conference Meet. She needed to swim a 1:04.25 in order to punch her ticket to the Big Dance.