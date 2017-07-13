Landowner signs road easement

After months of working with landowner Clay Andersen, the City of Newcastle has finally signed an agreement for an easement for a road that will allow both city and public access to the orange water tank and a shooting range operated by the Weston County Sportsman’s Club.

The often contentious issue came to a head once again during last month’s Newcastle City Council Meeting when realtor Michael Ramsey approached the council on Andersen’s behalf, and requested gravel for the road as part of an exchange for the easement. It had been discovered when the property was recently purchased by Andersen that the city did not have a properly filed easement for the access road.