Lady Dogies take some lumps

It was a tough week for the Lady Dogies as they returned to play after the Christmas break. However, despite losing all three contests, the squad showed they are improving every time they step on the court.

The team hit the road last Tuesday to take on the Lady Tigers of Lusk, who are currently the number one team in 2A. Head coach Tyler Bartlett knew it would be a challenge to take on this talented team on their home court, but unfortunately his crew didn’t bring the effort needed to make a run at them.

“We were just super disappointed with the effort and the energy of our girls,” he sighed. “We were super flat right from the start, and we had to take a time out with only four minutes gone because we’d given up 16 points. The teacher in me had to give a little math lesson that they were on pace for 128 points, which is pretty impressive in Wyoming basketball. Thankfully, we didn’t stay on that pace.”