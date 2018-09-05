Lady Dogies look good early

The quest is on for the Lady Dogies to put up qualifying times for the State Meet in October, and sophomore Hannah Gross lived up to expectation as she clinched her first two events for that culminating event with times under the 4A requirement at the Cody Invitational last Friday.

“Hannah really did as expected by qualifying in both the 200 IM and the 100 Butterfly. We’ve been working on the Fly with her and on breaststroke, so she really wanted to try those two events,” head coach Doug Scribner explained. “She won both races and had a really good time in the IM, where she dropped two seconds from her best time last year. She was seven seconds under 4A time in the Fly, and we’ve really been focusing on her technique in that and holding it through the whole race to cut her time.”

Another highlight of the day was Madi Townsend’s performance in her individual events. The sophomore swam the 50 Freestyle and the 100 Backstroke and finished with good times in each. In the Backstroke she is just three seconds off the 3A qualifying time for the State Meet, and Scribner is confident she will punch her ticket in short order.