Lady Dogies get their feet wet

The Lady Dogie swim team is returning only a couple of veteran swimmers. However, head coach Doug Scribner is pleased to see that even his newcomers are right on track for where they should be after their first competition of the season last weekend in Gillette.

“The girls’ attitudes have been very good, and they have approached the hard practices with great effort,” Scribner stated. “They’re digging in and working hard, and I saw some really good things last weekend.”

The two days of competition offered swimmers a format which is unique in high school swimming. On Friday, the meet consisted entirely of relay races, many of which will not be included as events throughout the rest of the season. On Saturday, it was a pentathlon where all swimmers competed in the same five events.