Lady Dogies face early challenges

Low numbers, youth and a lack of experience are all obstacles head coach Tyler Bartlett’s Lady Dogies are facing as they begin their 2017-2018 basketball season. Though those challenges appear daunting at first glance, players and coaches are working hard to get up to speed, and know that the only thing that counts is what happens in the end.

“We have a very young team with only one senior and four juniors, but only two of whom have any significant experience at the varsity level,” Bartlett explained. “Lauren Lacey came on really well last season, and as a sophomore this year will bring the only other varsity experience to the floor.”