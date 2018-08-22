Lady Dogies are upbeat for 2018

Despite the loss of several key players from last year’s varsity squad, head coach Ashely Reed is excited about the possibilities for her Lady Dogies’ volleyball team this season.

“We’ve had to change our game plan up a little bit because of some missing parts from last year, but the squad has had a lot of girls step up, which has been great,” Reed exclaimed. “It’s also a whole different atmosphere this year, and I’m loving it! The girls are excited to be here. They are upbeat, and are real go-getters.”

In addition to graduating several players, starting setter Lauren Lacey and outside hitter Carson Quigley will not be returning this season due to moving out of the district. However, the Lady Dogies are once again heavy in numbers with 34 athletes vying for positions, and the team is returning several who either started or played big minutes for the squad last season.