Lady Dogies are getting up to speed

The Lady Dogies’ opening weekend of the 2018 season did not go as planned, both in terms of the venue and caliber of play.

Old Man Winter’s lingering gifts forced head coach Bryce Hoffman’s team to travel to Douglas on Thursday and Saturday to take on the Bearcats first and then the Rawlins Lady Outlaws, rather than host both events as originally scheduled.

The snow and ice on Newcastle’s fields also kept the team from being able to properly prep for the quadrant opener against the Cats, and the conference contest against Rawlins. Their minimal exposure to practicing on the field may have contributed to the 3-0 loss against Douglas, followed by having to settle for for a 2-2 overtime tie against the Lady Outlaws.