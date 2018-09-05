Ladies struggle against 4A opponents

The Lady Dogies knew they were in for a pretty daunting challenge as they set out for the Gillette Invitational last Friday morning. Not only were they facing a long day of pool play, having the first match at 9 a.m. and the last of the day at 9 p.m., but they were pitted against much bigger teams than themselves.

“It was a tough weekend with the competition we went up against,” head coach Ashley Reed sighed. “On Friday we really struggled to get going because with the first game of the day and the last, the gym was just dead, and the girls found it really hard to find some motivation in a quiet gym.”

Unfortunately, the squad dropped all three pool play matches against Sheridan, Cheyenne Central and Scottsbluff in two sets. According to Reed, her squad suffered a combination of making mistakes and going up against tougher competition, which made it hard for them to keep any momentum and to find the positivity needed to keep going against big 4A schools.