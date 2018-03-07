Ladies’ season ends

The Lady Dogies’ hoops season came to a close sooner than hoped, but head coach Tyler Bartlett’s squad left it all on the court and ended the year on a high note last Saturday at the 3A East Regional Tournament in Douglas.

“There are a ton of positives to take away from the weekend, and the simplest of all is that we achieved our goal of playing our best at the Regional Tournament,” Bartlett nodded. “I thought it was clear to anyone who has watched us that this was the best we’ve looked all year long.”

As Bartlett stated, for 10 out of the 12 quarters Newcastle was on the court, they looked like a State Tournament qualifying team. It was the fourth quarter of their opening contest against the Lady Outlaws of Rawlins and the first quarter of the loser-out game on Saturday against the Worland Lady Warriors that brought about the end of the Lady Dogies’ season.