Ladies outlast Torrington

The Lady Dogies kicked off a big week of competition on the road with a win against their conference rival, the Torrington Lady Trailblazers last Tuesday, but the squad followed that up with a two-day tournament in Green River on Friday and Saturday where they didn’t fare quite as well.

“It was good to get our first win of the season under our belts, and Torrington is really becoming a rival for us,” head coach Bryce Hoffman grinned after last Tuesday’s win. “We played three really close games with them last year, with them winning the first two and us beating them out at State, and now we won a close 1-0 game against them. It’s really becoming a pretty heated battle between us, but rivalries are always fun in sports so we always look forward to playing them.”

The contest was a defensive battle which Hoffman described as a very physical one that his girls really had to grit out to win. Unfavorable weather conditions had the two teams playing in the cold and wind, which made the challenge all the more intense for both.