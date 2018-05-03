Ladies get geared up for a big week

Coming off their first win of the season over the ranked Douglas Lady Bearcats a week ago, the Lady Dogies were challenged with taking on another talented Lady Bearcat team— this one from Scottsbluff, Nebraska— on Tuesday, and then were on the long road trip for a rematch against the Lady Outlaws of Rawlins on Saturday.

Unfortunately the squad was shut out in both competitions, but head coach Bryce Hoffman was pleased with how his ladies played overall.

“Scottsbluff is solid, and they are balanced front to back and have all their pieces in place when it comes to depth,” he described. “The game against Rawlins was just a battle the entire way, but it came down to the simple fact that they were able to finish one of their shots and we weren’t.”