Ladies end losing streak

The Lady Dogies have had some close games since after the Christmas break, but adding to the ‘W’ column has eluded them until last Friday, when they traveled to Glenrock and throttled the Lady Herders by an astounding 62-15 final score.

“I was super pleased with how we played all around on Friday,” head coach Tyler Bartlett exclaimed. “Granted, they are a little down and they are a 2A team, but sometimes when you’re playing in that kind of game you don’t give your best and end up in a dog fight and kind of an ugly basketball game, but we didn’t do that.”

From the tip to the final buzzer, the Lady Dogies executed on both ends of the court, putting forth a consistent defensive effort and having multiple players contribute offensively.