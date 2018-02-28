Ladies earn No. 3 seed

The Lady Dogies finished off their regular season with a trip over the mountain to take on the Lady Warriors of Worland on Friday and the Thermopolis Lady Bobcats on Saturday. Though neither of these teams are in the East Quadrant, the outcome of the weekend held the potential to affect Newcastle’s seeding for the Regional Tournament.

In order to break the tie with Wheatland and secure the three seed, head coach Tyler Bartlett’s squad had to pick up one win over the weekend, and more importantly they needed to pick up a win in order to gain confidence heading into Regionals.

As things got underway in Worland on Friday night, the ladies were looking good. However, a nearly 16 minute scoring drought where the Lady Warriors went on a 34-0 run sealed Newcastle’s fate, and they dropped the contest 22-50.