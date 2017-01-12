Ladies earn a split to start the year

Posted by Jess Yarnes on January 12th, 2017

Sonja Karp

NLJ Sports Reporter

Having gone into Christmas break with a loss and a 2-4 record, head coach Tyler Bartlett and his crew were looking to right the ship when the Lady Dogies kicked off the new year by hosting the 2A Lusk Lady Tigers last Tuesday, and opened up 3A East Conference play when they travelled to Torrington to take on the Lady Blazers on Friday.

The ship appeared to be righted indeed when they tipped off against the Lady Tigers.

“I thought that was about as good as we’ve played defensively all year, and I thought we were really good in the full court where we created a lot of turnovers,” Bartlett began. “They are a team who is really well-coached to run the flex offense and be disciplined in that, but you couldn’t tell by watching that game because our defensive pressure took them out of a lot of the things they wanted to run.”

